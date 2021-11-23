New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury sustained early in the third quarter.

Rudolph had a 28-yard gain on a pass from Daniel Jones on the third play from scrimmage of the third quarter. Rudolph was knocked out of bounds at the end of the run by Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean. After the play, Rudolph came up limping and was ruled out by the team later in the quarter.

The catch was Rudolph’s only one of the game before his exit. It’s the most explosive play the Giants offense has managed through the first three quarters.

With Kaden Smith inactive, the Giants have just Evan Engram and Chris Myarick left at the position.

Kyle Rudolph ruled out with ankle injury for Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk