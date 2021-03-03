Kyle Rudolph released by Vikings, could help solve 49ers TE depth problem

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday announced the release of Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph. While the 49ers won’t have a ton of money to play with in free agency, Rudolph is the type of player they could allocate some of their resources to.

San Francisco last offseason pursued free agent TE Austin Hooper before he signed what was then the most expensive tight end contract ever with the Cleveland Browns. If they’re still in the hunt for a pass-catching TE option to pair with George Kittle, Rudolph makes a lot of sense.

At 31-years old, Rudolph’s days as a primary weapon are likely behind him. However, until last year when he caught only one, he was still an efficient touchdown scorer. The five years prior to that he averaged six touchdown catchers per season.

The former second-round pick is still a weapon in the red zone who’s crafty enough to get open, and physical enough to beat defenders on contested throws. Being able to plug him in as a pass catcher would be a significant upgrade for San Francisco over the likes of Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner who’re both primarily blocking TEs.

San Francisco shouldn’t be willing to break the bank for Rudolph, and if a team offers him starter money, the 49ers will be out of the running. On the other hand, if his market comes in at something they can afford, the 49ers should absolutely be aiming to bring in the two-time Pro Bowler.