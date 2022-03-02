Giants release Kyle Rudolph as cap casualties begin

Kyle Rudolph runs in white Giants jersey

Tight end Kyle Rudolph has been released by the Giants, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports.

Rudolph, who is not planning to retire, posted on Instagram to thank the Giants and fans.

"Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year! Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget..," Rudolph captioned it. "We're appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant. Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization.. Finally my teammates, in my 11 years in this league I'm not sure I've been around a closer group of guys! We may not have got the results we deserved, but that didn't keep us from going to work together everyday!"

With GM Joe Schoen stating he wants to cut $40 million off the Giants' books, Rudolph definitely had a star next to his name. By cutting him, the Giants are saving $5 million with $2.4 million in dead cap.

Rudolph, who made minimal contributions in the passing game last season, was making too much money to keep around. With Evan Engram also set for free agency, the Giants will likely be in the market for a tight end there or in the draft.

Rudolph is the first cap casualty, but probably won't be the last for Schoen.