Kyle Rudolph passes physical, set to return to Giants practice

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph has passed his physical and will return to practice, the team announced Wednesday.

While Rudolph will be back in action, he will start out on "a very limited basis."

Rudolph had been on the PUP list since the start of training camp after undergoing foot surgery.



With the return of Rudolph, the Giants' offense gets another key weapon for Daniel Jones.

In addition to Rudolph, who could form a dynamic tight end combo with Evan Engram, the Giants' offense will feature Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, and Saquon Barkley.

However, the availabilities of Golladay, Toney, and Barkley for Week 1 are still up in the air.