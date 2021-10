Kyle Rudolph: One similarity between recoveries of Saquon Barkley, Adrian Peterson

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger has struggled through the first four weeks of the 2021 season. But even as the Steelers quarterback is now dealing with hip issues, head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger remains the team’s best option at signal-caller. When asked if Roethlisberger is the best QB for Pittsburgh’s offense, Tomlin responded, “Absolutely.” “What he [more]