Kyle Rudolph having foot surgery, contract with Giants unchanged

Tight end Kyle Rudolph‘s Giants tenure will begin with a trip to the operating room.

Rudolph agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the team last week, but was waiting to sign it until after taking a physical on Tuesday. That physical turned up an issue with his foot and sent the two sides back for further negotiations on the deal.

Those talks led to Rudolph signing the contract on Wednesday. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the terms of the deal were not changed as a result of the findings in the physical and that Rudolph will have surgery on his foot to repair the problem.

The expectation is that Rudolph will be ready to go for the start of his first season with his new team.

