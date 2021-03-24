Kyle Rudolph “extremely grateful” for Giants medical staff

There was a little bump in the road, but tight end Kyle Rudolph officially became a member of the Giants on Wednesday.

Rudolph confirmed that he will have surgery to repair an issue in his foot that came up during his physical with the team’s medical staff. Rudolph hurt his foot near the end of the 2020 season and said that the issue is related to that injury when he spoke to reporters after signing his contract.

“This is 100 percent what happened during the season that caused me to miss the last four games of the season,” Rudolph said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Everyone expected it to heal on its own and it didn’t. It needs to be fixed. I’m extremely grateful for the Giants’ medical staff . . . and I’m excited to get it fixed and move past it. I’m not expecting to miss any football. I’m extremely excited, when we do start playing football to be out there with my teammates.”

Rudolph and the Giants did more talking after the physical, but it did not result in any change to the terms of his two-year, $12 million deal with the team.

