Kyle Rudolph catches 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down

Kyle Rudolph had not scored a touchdown since Sept. 27, 2020, in a game against the Titans. He still played for the Vikings then.

Now with the Giants, Rudolph ended his scoreless streak.

He caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones on fourth down.

The Giants and Chiefs now are tied 7-7.

On third-and-11 from the Giants 14, Jones threw a 50-50 ball to John Ross. Daniel Sorensen was flagged for defensive pass interference, but Ross made a spectacular catch for a 50-yard gain. On the next play, Kadarius Toney threw a 19-yard pass to Sterling Shepard on a trick play.

It was an impressive nine-play, 85-yard drive.

Giants punt returner Dante Pettis has headed to the training room with his left arm hanging after muffing a punt. The Giants recovered the fumble, but the team, already without Jabrill Peppers and CJ Board, will have to find yet another returner.

The Giants have ruled out Pettis with a shoulder injury.

