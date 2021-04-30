Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is the first high-profile rookie to take advantage of the new NFL rule loosening restrictions on jersey numbers.

The Falcons announced today that Pitts will wear the No. 8 jersey in Atlanta. Previously, tight ends could not wear numbers in the single digits.

Pitts wore No. 84 in college at Florida, but Cordarrelle Patterson has that number in Atlanta.

The Pitts No. 8 jersey will surely be a strong seller in Atlanta, where fans are hoping that Pitts proves to be a difference maker on a team that has missed the playoffs three straight years.

Kyle Pitts will wear No. 8 jersey originally appeared on Pro Football Talk