Kyle Pitts tweets, deletes, “it’s about to get scary in Atlanta”

It looks like the Falcons may soon have a new quarterback.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, represented by the same agent as Deshaun Watson, tweeted and then quickly deleted, “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta.”

Unless a tiger has gotten loose from the local zoo, it means that Watson could be continuing his career in his hometown.

Watson is currently choosing between the Falcons, Panthers, and Saints.

That would also mean Matt Ryan will be traded, as soon as today. As previously explained, his cap charge spikes by $7.5 million if he’s on the roster tomorrow. Even if it happens today, the Falcons would absorb $40 million in dead money.

But they’d emerge with a new franchise quarterback, a player who would be with the Falcon for years to come.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. ET: Pitts claim that the deleted tweet referred to the addition of cornerback Casey Hayward. Sure it did.

