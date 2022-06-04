Kyle Pitts trying to improve on the mental part of the game in Year Two

No one doubts the physical talents of Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. He’s such a freakish physical athlete that a year ago he went with the fourth overall pick in the draft, unprecedented for a tight end.

But this year Pitts thinks it’s the mental part of the game where he can take an impressive step forward.

“Mentally, I’m trying to get better,” he said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s always room for improvement. . . . The mental, trying to dissect coverage faster. . . . The mental side helps you play faster, just knowing what the defense is going to do.”

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith likes the progress Pitts has shown on the practice field and in team meetings.

“He’s not facing the unknown,” Smith said. “With all these rookies, everything is new to them. New environment, new team, staff, terminology. You see Kyle, you saw him as he progressed through last season. I’ve said it many times, he’s just scratching the surface. You see a different player and mindset. He knows what to expect, what we expect from him. I’ve been really encouraged so far.”

Pitts had a strong rookie season, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and being chosen to the Pro Bowl. He’s still just 21 years old, and there’s no reason he can’t get better.

