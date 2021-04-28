Kyle Pitts on his transformation from mediocre QB and LB to All-American Tight End
Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm goes 1-on-1 with possibly the greatest tight end prospect in the history of the NFL. Pitts explains how he ended up catching passes instead of throwing them. The former Gator talks about his chances going No. 4 overall to the Falcons, and what it would mean to become the first tight end ever selected with a top four overall pick. KYLE PITTS joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Old Spice, long committed to helping guys build confidence and empowering them to reach their full potential. Old Spice is proudly partnering with Big Brother Big Sisters of America to help draft the next generation of mentors. Learn how to help the more than 30,000 youth waiting to be matched with a “Big” at BigDraft21.com.