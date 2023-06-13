Kyle Pitts still not practicing but trending in positive direction

Kyle Pitts still not practicing but trending in positive direction

The Falcons expect tight end Kyle Pitts to be ready for training camp, but he remains out of the offseason program.

Pitts underwent surgery on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee late last year.

Pitts, running back Caleb Huntley (Achilles), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (return to play) and running back Avery Williams (knee) are the only players not working at the team’s mandatory minicamp. Williams will miss the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Falcons coach Arthur Smith expects Huntley, Goldman and Pitts healed in time for training camp.

“Feel good about where he’s at,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Pitts, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com.

Pitts injured his knee in Week 11 against the Bears and underwent surgery to repair it. He did not return last season.

Pitts, who also had a hamstring injury last season, made 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

In 2021, he became the second tight end in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl berth.

Kyle Pitts still not practicing but trending in positive direction originally appeared on Pro Football Talk