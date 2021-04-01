Kyle Pitts’ scouting report demands Cowboys consider him if available

It is widely accepted among fans and experts alike that the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best pass-catching groups in the entire league. Headlined by All-Pro Amari Cooper, a former first-round pick, budding star in Ceedee Lamb and underrated but a star-in-his-own-right Michael Gallup, this group makes life easy for newly extended quarterback Dak Prescott. This group makes it unlikely the team thinks it needs to address the position early in the 2021 NFL draft.

Kyle Pitts potentially being on the board when the team is on the clock at No. 10 overall changes all of that.

Measurables (Pro Day Verified)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 245 pounds Hand Size: 10 5/8 Inches Arm Length: 33 1/2 Inches Wingspan: 83 3/8 Inches

Athletic Testing

Via Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb on Twitter). RAS or Relative Athletic Score measures a player’s athleticism in reference to other players’ combine results. https://twitter.com/brgridiron/status/1377282947682820100

Stats (2020)

Receptions: 43 Receptions Yards: 770 Yards (17.9 yards per reception) Touchdowns: 12 receiving touchdowns

Games Watched

Auburn (2019), Georgia (2019), LSU (2019), Texas A&M (2020), Georgia (2020) Ole Miss (2020): 8 catches for 170 yards, 4 touchdowns https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erX6WrVAUmg Alabama (2020): 7 catches, 129 yards, 1 TD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtyZrHqfHq0

Strengths

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimate mismatch weapon, can line up anywhere across the formation and dominate, will terrify defenses in how he can beat them. Suddenness in his routes and cuts are not normal for a player of his size. Length, frame, and height all fit the prototype for the modern NFL, has vines for arms. Ability to vary speeds in his routes and throttle up and down is something many players haven't mastered at his age but he is getting close, knows how to bait linebackers to come close to him before blowing by them. Will be one of the best athletes at the position upon entering the NFL. Absolutely amazing body control, can track, adjust, and snag passes. Will be a quarterback's best friend in terms of being able to bail out any bad passes that come his way. Hands are incredibly strong, is a walking highlight reel. Catches extremely well through contact. Has room to grow as a deep threat if he gets with a QB that excels there.

Story continues

Weaknesses

Could stand to add some weight to his frame if a team wants to use him more as an inline player. Could scare some less creative coaches away with his versatility, may not fully fit what they want from their tight ends. Blocking is much better than in 2019 but still has some room to grow, isn't fully developed technically but shows that he is willing to put in the effort and wants to improve. Can struggle with physicality off the line and at the route stem at times but that's a very minor concern.

Grading

Hands: 9.5/10 Downfield Ability: 10/10 Overall Strength: 2.5/5 Blocking: 5.5/10 Contested Catch: 5/5 Route Running: 8.5/10 Size: 4.5/5 Body Control: 5/5 Run After Catch: 4/5 Versatility: 10/10 Round Grade: 8.667/10 (1st Round Value)

Player Summary

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Pitts might be the best tight end prospect in recent memory. Pitts was a big reason behind the rise of Kyle Trask this season as he was easily his favorite target. Pitts racked up 12 touchdowns and was in the Heisman race for a time, which is unheard of from a tight end. Pitts moves like someone who is 6 inches shorter and 40 pounds lighter than he is. He runs extremely sharp routes and the nuance he shows in those routes is well beyond his age. He consistently dominated any defenders who had to cover him and should continue to do that in the NFL. He isn't the traditional inline tight end but if he goes to a team that is willing to move him around the formation his potential is near limitless.

Fit with the Cowboys

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Pitts would be an excellent fit with the Cowboys if they chose to select him in the first round. While Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz are currently on the roster, neither brings anything to the table that should prevent the team from adding such a dynamic force. Pitts is on a completely different level and would give Prescott and the coaching staff a mismatch weapon who could move all over the field. Adding Pitts to the team would also give the front office flexibility when it comes to what to do with Gallup. He will be a free agent after next season and it remains to be seen whether the team will look to keep him, explore trade options, or let him walk. The front office having Pitts in their back pocket would make sure the team does not have to overpay to retain Gallup. After Pitts blew up his Pro Day on Wednesday it is looking less and less likely that he will be on the board at No. 10 overall as teams including Falcons and Dolphins have both been in contact with Pitts. If for some reason he does make it all the way to the Cowboys selection it will create a tough decision for the front office. They will have to decide whether to fill a need at a cornerback or take Pitts who is one of the best players in the draft regardless of position.

Other Profiles of candidates for No. 10

https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-jaycee-horn-2021-nfl-draft-scouting-report/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-patrick-surtain-ii-scouting-report-2021-nfl-draft/

1

1