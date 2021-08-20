Kyle Pitts reportedly impressed at Falcons-Dolphins joint camp

Former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is one of the most fascinating rookies in this class. As the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Pitts is the highest-drafted tight end in the modern era of the league. He’s expected to be a dominant player right out of the gate, and he’s certainly off to a good start.

According to CBS Sports’ Dave Richard, Pitts has made quite an impression at the Falcons–Dolphins joint camp this week, including on the opposing secondary that has to cover him.

“He’s a receiver, basically,” Dolphins safety Eric Rowe said. “He’s long. He can move. I know he’s going to cause problems.”

To Rowe’s point, Pitts didn’t do much blocking at the joint practice, but the Falcons have reportedly used Pitts all over the field. He’s lined up in the slot, out wide on both sides, as a fullback and in both traditional and non-traditional tight end setups. He’s also been utilized on pre-snap motion.

Richard said that Pitts was a bit inconsistent against press coverage, but quick and strong breaks helped him get open, including on plays like this one.

One area where Pitts will likely be heavily utilized is on third downs and in the red zone. New Falcons coach Arthur Smith used tight end Jonnu Smith a lot in those situations last season as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, and Pitts likely projects to see a similar role.

In order to keep Pitts out of the end zone, Richard said that the Dolphins had to line up with a corner in zone coverage in front of Pitts and a safety in deep coverage behind him. It’s clear that even as a rookie, Pitts presents matchup issues for opposing defenses.

Pitts will certainly face some challenges in adjusting to the NFL, but he’s expected to be a difference-maker in Atlanta on Day 1.

