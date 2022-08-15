Kyle Pitts lands at No. 91 on NFL’s Top 100 players of 2022

The Atlanta Falcons knew what they were doing when they selected explosive tight end Kyle Pitts fourth overall back in 2021 — the highest a tight end has ever been drafted.

Pitts’ rookie year lived up to the hype as he caught 68 balls for 1,026 receiving yards and one touchdown. That early success impressed his peers, who voted Pitts onto the NFL Network’s top 100 players of 2022 countdown.

The former Florida Gators star landed at No. 91 on the list, one spot ahead of Cowboys LT Tyron Smith and one spot behind WR Odell Beckham Jr.

No matter how talented a player is, it’s tough for rookies to find early success in this league unless they’re really, really good. Pitts never shied away from the absurd expectations placed upon him during the draft process. He attended the Travis Kelce’s Tight End University summit two years in a row, showing a dedication to his craft right out of the gate.

Watch Pitts’ full top 100 players segment, as shared on the NFL’s official YouTube channel below.

Related

Arthur Smith gives update on rookie WR Drake London's injury PFF: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota earns highest offensive grade Former All-Pro WR Dez Bryant impressed by Desmond Ridder's debut Falcons fans loved what they saw from rookie QB Desmond Ridder

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire