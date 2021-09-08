Kyle Pitts ranked 10th in CBS Sports’ rookie power rankings

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t shock very many people when they made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. Not only was Pitts one of the true blue-chip talents in the entire draft class, his presence helped soften the blow of the eventual loss of Julio Jones. In fact, Pitts going to the Falcons could be a direct result of trade conversations going on in the background.

Nonetheless, Atlanta’s rookie tight end enters the season with lofty expectations. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards pumps the brakes on the former Florida star in his rookie power rankings, listing Pitts at No. 10.

“When you clicked this list, I can confidently assume you did not expect to see the No. 4 overall selection barely inside the top 10,” writes Edwards. “I think the outlook on Atlanta’s offense has come through red-tinted glasses and I am choosing to take a more cautious approach. There is no doubt in my mind that he will have a successful career, however.”

Pitts has all the makings of a great player, but with hype reaching outrageous levels, it’s understandable for analysts to say they want to see it first. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith does know a thing or two about utilizing the tight end position, though.

In 2020, Titans tight ends Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser recorded 66 and 53 targets respectively. Although, this comes with the caveat of Derrick Henry being the focal point of the offense. Atlanta could replicate what it did with Smith and Firkser using Pitts and Hayden Hurst in a similar target share.

Ultimately, it isn’t a bad idea to temper your expectations for Pitts, at least until we’ve seen him take the field for more than two plays.

