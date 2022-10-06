Kyle Pitts missing from Falcons practice again on Thursday

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts may be on track to miss a game for the first time in his NFL career.

Pitts missed practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury and reporters at the team’s facility on Thursday say that Pitts is absent again. The team’s injury report will show if he takes part in any work after the open portion of the practice comes to an end, but it seems likely that it will be another day on the sideline.

The injury comes after a slow start to the 2021 first-round pick’s season. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards through the first four weeks and five of those catches and 87 yards came in one game.

Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, and Feleipe Franks are the other tight ends in Atlanta.

