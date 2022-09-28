Kyle Pitts loses bet to Cordarrelle Patterson, forced to wear overalls

The Atlanta Falcons are feeling good after their first win, but tight end Kyle Pitts might not feel so well after losing a bet to RB Cordarrelle Patterson and strength and conditioning coach Thomas Stallworth.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Pitts picked his Florida Gators to beat the Tennessee Volunteers, where both Patterson and Stallworth attended. Florida pulled out a 38-33 win over Tennessee, and now Pitts must… wear overalls.

No photo sadly, but Kyle Pitts lost a bet on Tennessee-Florida with Cordarrelle Patterson & Thomas Stallworth so… He had to wear Tennessee-colored overalls today. They were hanging in his locker, waiting. "They put me in overalls, I think that's the worst part. Overalls." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 28, 2022

Rothstein explained the bet earlier Wednesday afternoon, but Patterson provided the photo evidence on his Twitter account.

Pitts rebounded from a quiet first two games of the season, pulling in five catches for 87 yards during Atlanta’s 27-23 win over Seattle in Week 3.

Look for Pitts to be highly involved in the offensive game plan when the Falcons host the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon.

