Through two weeks, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has not been a significant statistical factor in Atlanta’s offense.

Ironically, he’s finished with two catches for 19 yards in each of the Falcons first two games. But in Week One he was targeted seven times. In Week Two, quarterback Marcus Mariota threw to him just three times.

Head coach Arthur Smith quipped, “It’s not fantasy football,” when asked about Pitts’ production after Sunday’s loss to the Rams. And the young tight end doesn’t seem to be sweating the numbers.

“It’s early. It’s a long season. It’s 17 games,” Pitts said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Could go farther. So, I’m not getting frustrated.”

Pitts added that he also hasn’t been expressing outward frustration about his production to his teammates or coaches.

“I’m not going to coaches and yelling. I’m not going to Marcus and yelling,” Pitts said. “It is what it is. It’s a long season.”

Pitts led the Falcons last year with 68 catches for 1,026 yards. But he had just one touchdown.

Rookie receiver Drake London has been Mariota’s most productive target so far this year. He has 13 catches for 160 yards with a TD.

Atlanta’s next chance to get Pitts more involved will come against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Pitts: It’s a long season, I’m not getting frustrated originally appeared on Pro Football Talk