Kyle Pitts had perfect reaction to 49ers trading up to No. 3 pick

When the 49ers made their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, moving up from the No. 12 pick to the No. 3 pick, it was as obvious as ever San Francisco had its eyes set on a quarterback.

However, there's only one other player in this year's draft that the 49ers could have flirted with who isn't a QB.

"Is it a QB or is it me?" Kyle Pitts texted his tight ends coach at Florida when he saw the news, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 49ers of course made the move for a QB. They likely are deciding between Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance. But pairing Pitts with fellow tight end George Kittle would be a matchup nightmare the league has never seen.

They don't make prospects like Pitts. He's listed at nearly 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Pitts might as well be listed as an "offensive weapon" instead of a tight end. He can beat you off the line of scrimmage as a tight end, as well as in the slot or out wide as a receiver.

As a junior, he hauled in 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.

So while we know the 49ers will be taking a QB, it could have been a whole lot of fun watching Pitts play in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

