Kyle Pitts of Falcons with first receiving TD of season

Kyle Pitts was one of the biggest fantasy football busts of the season coming into Week 7.

That’s why a Falcons fan went wild celebrating when the second-year tight end finally found the end zone.

It was at the receiving end of a 7-yard pass from Marcus Mariota in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and after the PAT Atlanta had a surprising 28-14 lead.

The wait is over, Kyle Pitts catches his first NFL touchdown in America and at MBS ‼️ 📺: FOX || NFL+ #SFvsATL || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/C4ULGavB88 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2022

No reason to get totally wild, though, as Pitts only had 3 receptions for 19 yards after the reception.

Pitts caught 68 passes in 2021. However, only 1 went for a score.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire