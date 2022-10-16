Kyle Pitts of Falcons with first receiving TD of season

Barry Werner
Kyle Pitts was one of the biggest fantasy football busts of the season coming into Week 7.

That’s why a Falcons fan went wild celebrating when the second-year tight end finally found the end zone.

It was at the receiving end of a 7-yard pass from Marcus Mariota in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and after the PAT Atlanta had a surprising 28-14 lead.

No reason to get totally wild, though, as Pitts only had 3 receptions for 19 yards after the reception.

Pitts caught 68 passes in 2021. However, only 1 went for a score.

