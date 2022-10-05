Kyle Pitts did not practice with hamstring injury

Reporters on the scene noticed Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was not on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Now we know why.

Pitts did not practice with a hamstring injury, according to Atlanta’s injury report.

The tight end played 62 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week Four victory over Cleveland. He caught one pass for 25 yards on four targets.

In all, Pitts has 10 receptions for 150 yards this season.

Punter Bradley Pinion also did not practice on Wednesday for personal reasons.

