Kyle Pitts creeps closer to NFL history against the Buffalo Bills

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
During the last draft cycle, analysts and evaluators ran out of ways to describe Kyle Pitts. The tight end — perhaps in name only — popped up on more than a few predraft rankings at the wide receiver position as well, and some went as far as calling him the “unicorn,” as he seemed one of a kind.

A moniker that the rookie embraced.

I definitely love the term unicorn because you can’t find unicorns just walking around in the forest. They are kind of unique, and I feel like what I bring to the table is pretty unique, and I think that kind of helps me, you know, beat certain things and do certain things.

The rookie tight end entered play on Sunday with 64 receptions for 949 yards and a touchdown, putting him just 51 yards shy of 1,000 for the season. In the first half against the Buffalo Bills, Pitts put himself north of that number on this long reception:

As noted, the big gain set a franchise record for receiving yards by an Atlanta Falcons player, but he is also closing in on a league record with still more football to play:

Numbers truly worthy of the unicorn nickname.

