Kyle Pitts creeps closer to NFL history against the Buffalo Bills

During the last draft cycle, analysts and evaluators ran out of ways to describe Kyle Pitts. The tight end — perhaps in name only — popped up on more than a few predraft rankings at the wide receiver position as well, and some went as far as calling him the “unicorn,” as he seemed one of a kind.

A moniker that the rookie embraced.

I definitely love the term unicorn because you can’t find unicorns just walking around in the forest. They are kind of unique, and I feel like what I bring to the table is pretty unique, and I think that kind of helps me, you know, beat certain things and do certain things.

The rookie tight end entered play on Sunday with 64 receptions for 949 yards and a touchdown, putting him just 51 yards shy of 1,000 for the season. In the first half against the Buffalo Bills, Pitts put himself north of that number on this long reception:

As noted, the big gain set a franchise record for receiving yards by an Atlanta Falcons player, but he is also closing in on a league record with still more football to play:

Kyle Pitts just passed Julio Jones for the most receiving yards by a rookie in #Falcons history. Also became the second rookie tight end to reach 1,000 receiving yards in NFL history, joining Mike Ditka who did that in 1961. (Ditka: 1,076, Pitts: 1,018)pic.twitter.com/JP8XJgaI9z — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) January 2, 2022

Numbers truly worthy of the unicorn nickname.