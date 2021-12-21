Kyle Pitts has a chance at breaking Mike Ditka’s record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a chance to break a 60-year-old NFL record in the final three weeks of the season.

That record is the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in a season, set by Chicago’s Mike Ditka in 1961. Ditka set the record with 1,076 receiving yards in 1961, and no one has come within even 100 yards of it in six decades since.

But Pitts is getting close. Through 14 games, Pitts has 847 receiving yards, which is already the fifth-most for a rookie tight end in NFL history. With three more games to go, Pitts is on pace to finish this season with 1,029 yards, which would move him into second place all time, behind only Ditka. If Pitts can pick up the pace just a little bit, he can break Ditka’s record.

It’s worth noting that Ditka set the record in a 14-game season, while Pitts is hoping to break it in 17 games. It’s also worth noting that Pitts is playing in an era that makes life easier for tight ends and receivers: This year NFL teams are averaging 231.8 passing yards per game; in 1961 NFL teams averaged 180.5 passing yards per game.

So Ditka’s rookie season remains the gold standard for rookie tight ends. But it speaks well for Pitts that he’s coming close to a record that has stood for so long.

Kyle Pitts has a chance at breaking Mike Ditka’s record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy Football: Four player takeaways from Week 15

    What do we make of Kyler Murray's struggles? Is Amon-Ra St. Brown the real deal? Troy King examines their performances and more.

  • Broncos appear poised to start Drew Lock vs. Raiders

    Drew Lock is 1-3 against the Raiders in his career, with 4 TDs, 4 INTs and 3 fumbles in those three contests.

  • Man faces fraud charges after buying engraved 'Brady' Super Bowl rings

    A New Jersey man was charged on Monday by federal prosecutors after he was accused of posing as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy family versions of a Super Bowl ring.Scott V. Spina Jr. allegedly bought three Super Bowl rings engraved with the name "Brady" and attempted to sell them while claiming that former New England Patriots player Tom Brady had given the rings to his family members. One of the rings sold for over $337,...

  • 49ers report card: Grades for offense, defense in 31-13 win vs. Falcons

    The pieces appear to be coming together for the 49ers after they won for the fifth time in their last six games.

  • Giants fall to Cowboys, 21-6: Winners, losers and those in between

    Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

  • 49ers beat Falcons 31-13 for 5th win in 6 games

    The lackluster first two months of the season are a distant memory for the San Francisco 49ers. Heading down the stretch, the Niners have hit their stride and put themselves in prime position for a playoff spot. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, San Francisco ran for three more scores and the 49ers won for the fifth time in six games, beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 on Sunday.

  • Broncos won’t consider starting QB Brett Rypien this week

    If Teddy Bridgewater isn't cleared to play this week, Drew Lock will start in his place and Brett Rypien will serve as the backup.

  • Justin Fields: The good and the bad from Monday Night Football

    Mark Schofield dives into the outing from Justin Fields against the Minnesota Vikings, breaking down ten plays to show the good and the bad.

  • Ben Roethlisberger leapfrogs Philip Rivers for No. 5 on the all-time passing yardage list

    In his penultimate regular-season home game as the Pittsburgh starting quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger further cemented his Hall of Fame credentials. With 148 passing yards in a 19-13 win over the Titans, Roethlisberger jumped over Philip Rivers for fifth-place on the all-time passing yardage list. Roethlisberger now has 63,562 passing yards. He won’t get fourth place; [more]

  • Trevor Lawrence wants, and will get, say in next coach of Jaguars

    The Jaguars are looking for a new coach. They have a potential franchise quarterback. And that potential franchise quarterback will have a voice in the identity of his next coach. During the broadcast of Sunday’s Texans-Jaguars game, the broadcast crew said that Lawrence admitted during a production meeting that he wants say in the hiring [more]

  • 49ers on verge of having two 1,000-yard receivers for first time since 1998

    The #49ers are on the verge of doing something they haven't done since 1998.

  • Report: Bears strongly considering launching coaching search in coming weeks

    The Bears are gearing up for a coaching search in the coming weeks as there's a "pull to making a change" growing within the organization.

  • Jaguars not experiencing surge in COVID-19 cases like most teams across NFL

    The NFL announced that 51 players were placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

  • Cowboys move into 2nd place in NFC race despite not clinching playoffs

    Sunday's results helped Dallas immensely and the Cowboys almost had a perfect weekend when it comes to the race for the top spots in the NFC. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Matt Nagy’s emotions were all over the place during Bears’ prime-time loss vs. Vikings

    Here's a look at the many faces of Matt Nagy during the Bears' prime-time loss against the Vikings.

  • Man pleads guilty to fraudulently ordering Tom Brady family Super Bowl rings

    A New Jersey man posed as a New England Patriots player to fraudulently obtain family Super Bowl LI rings, intended to be purchased by family members of Patriots players, the Justice Department said. The New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit with the Atlanta Falcons to win the 2017 Super Bowl, in what court documents say was considered one of the greatest comebacks ever. After the game, players received Super Bowl rings – and Scott Spina Jr. wanted to buy one of the rings family members could get, prosecutors said.

  • Eagles vs. Washington Week 15: Who has the edge at each position?

    #Eagles vs. #WashingtonFootball Week 15: Who has the edge at each position?

  • Woodbey Wants to Prove He’s ACC’s Best Safety in 2022

    BC safety Jaiden Woodbey isn't done yet. Not academically or athletically. He's coming back for more in 2022.

  • Chinese tennis star Peng denies sexual assault claims

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied she made accusations of sexual assault against a former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli.In a video interview published Sunday by a Singapore media outlet, Peng said that "I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me."She said that that a now-removed social media post she had made about it had been misunderstood.Peng's remarks were the first time she'd publicly addressed the matter on camera and were made on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event that she had attended in Shanghai alongside athletes from various sports, including former NBA basketball star Yao Ming.After Peng's post online, she was absent from public view for three weeks.Her well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups.And discussion of the scandal, which emerged as Beijing prepares to stage the Winter Olympics in February, has been heavily censored in China.In response to Sunday's interview, the Women's Tennis Association continued to call for an investigation into Peng's allegations and that "as we have consistently stated, these appearances do not alleviate or address the WTA's significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion."Earlier this month it had said it would suspend tournaments in China because of concerns over Peng's treatment and the safety of other players.

  • NFL betting: The public loves both favorites on Tuesday night

    The betting public is siding with both favorites in Tuesday's rescheduled games.