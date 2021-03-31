TE Kyle Pitts was a touchdown machine for Florida in 2020

Reuters Videos

SpaceX announced crew members for “Inspiration4”the “world’s first all-civilian mission to space”The mission will be commanded by billionaire philanthropist Jared Isaacman(SOUNDBITE) (English) JARED ISAACMAN - MISSION COMMANDER SAYING: "That’s what this is all about, is to make space more affordable and therefore more accessible to everyone, but you've got to get the first mission right for all the others to follow.”Explorer and scientist Dr. Sian Proctor(SOUNDBITE) (English) DR. SIAN PROCTOR - INSPIRATION4 CREW MEMBER SAYING SAYING: "And the realization that it's setting in that this is real, that I instead of the no call, I got the yes, and it's that life changing yes moment, something that I have wanted my entire life.”Childhood cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux(SOUNDBITE) (English) HAYLEY ARCENEAUX - INSPIRATION4 CREW MEMBER SAYING: "This definitely not something I ever imagined would happen, but I think that's what it makes it so fun for me. And I'm incredibly fortunate to be part of this really great team."and engineer Christopher Sembroski(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHRISTOPHER SEMBROSKI - INSPIRATION4 CREW MEMBER SAYING: "And now it's just all the emotion and excitement is coming out. You have those, you know, intense moments where some of the things that you've only seen or on TV or from videos or from movies...to see behind the scenes having those opportunities to see them in person, those were just some incredible, overwhelming moments that we've gotten to experience together over the last couple of days.”Inspiration4 is targeted for September 2021