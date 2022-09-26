Kyle Pitts: The ball finally found me this week

After catching four passes for 38 yards in the first two weeks of the season, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts offered assurances that he was not frustrated by his lack of opportunities to make plays for the offense.

Pitts didn’t have to go back to that well after Sunday’s game. The Falcons got their first win of the season in Seattle and Pitts’ five catches for 87 yards helped push them toward their 27-23 victory.

The tight end had a rather simple explanation for why he was able to break through this weekend.

“The ball finally found me,” Pitts said, via the team’s website. “I feel like we’ve been doing a good job all week just preparing and trying to expose some of their defensive weaknesses and matchups.”

Four of Pitts’ catches came on scoring drives in the first half and Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota credited the production with loosening things up for the run game in the second half. That formula would be a good one for the Falcons to employ as they try to add to their win total in the weeks to come.

