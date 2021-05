Reuters

The battle for the final two Champions League qualification spots goes down to the wire on Sunday with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City all vying for a place in Europe's elite competition. Chelsea are third on 67 points and will book their place with a victory at Aston Villa on Sunday, before they take on Manchester City in the Champions League final. Liverpool and Leicester City are both a point adrift of Chelsea, with the 2019 Champions League winners having the edge.