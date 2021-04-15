Will Kyle Pitts be the 1st non-QB picked in the 2021 NFL draft?

The more I talk with teams, the more I believe Kyle Pitts will be the first non-QB selected in the Draft. No tight end has ever been taken 4th overall. Only 5, all-time, have gone in the top 6. https://t.co/sIKVzkLd8v — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 15, 2021

We all know who the best prospect in the 2021 NFL draft is, and there are plenty of reasons why Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been locked into this year’s No. 1 overall pick since his freshman season.

Quarterbacks are also expected to be selected at the next two spots, and perhaps even the next three. There are certainly multiple quarterbacks in this year’s loaded class worthy of those selections, which isn’t always the case.

But who will be the first non-quarterback off the board this year?

It should be Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, and from what NFL Network’s Peter Schrager is hearing, that appears to be how things are trending with two weeks left until this year’s big event.

A dominant pass-catcher with a rare combination of size and athleticism, Pitts would be a slam-dunk pick for the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 overall, should they pass on a trade-down offer, or a quarterback of the future for themselves. If a quarterback does go in that slot, the Cincinnati Bengals would be wise to steal Pitts at No. 5 overall.