Kyle Philips injures knee in Titans-Vikings preseason game, questionable to return

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips left Saturday's preseason game with a knee injury and is questionable to return per an announcement in the press box.

Philips fielded a punt in the first quarter of Saturday's game and was tackled immediately after catching the punt for a short 2-yard gain.

He has headed to the locker room per Titans Radio.

Philips is a second-year receiver who the Titans picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. Philips only played in four games as a rookie because of shoulder and hamstring injuries. He is expected to compete for one of the Titans' starting receiver spots in a room that's particularly thin right now after an injury earlier in the week to Treylon Burks.

With Philips injured, undrafted free agent Kearis Jackson fielded a punt for the Titans. Jackson gained eight yards on his return.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans' Kyle Philips injures knee, questionable to return