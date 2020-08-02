Kyle Petty, wife Morgan welcome the couple's second son

Driver-turned-broadcaster Kyle Petty and his wife, Morgan, announced Sunday the arrival of their second son together.

Cotten Cable was born on Aug. 2, 2020, according to Petty’s Twitter. Petty, who won eight times in the NASCAR Cup Series before making the transition to broadcasting, currently works as an analyst for NBC Sports. He‘s also given back to the community through the Victory Junction Camp and the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.

RELATED: Petty finds voice in heartfelt second act

Morgan and I welcomed a little boy to our family this morning. We named him Cotten Cable – after his maternal grandmothers, Claudia Cotten Overton and Helen Cable Owens. Mom and baby are both doing great! pic.twitter.com/NuVDM0y6yt — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) August 2, 2020

Petty is the son of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty and the grandson of Lee Petty.

This is the fifth child for Petty. He and Morgan married in December 2015. Petty has another son with Morgan and three children from a previous marriage — daughter Montgomery and sons Austin and Adam. Adam, a fourth-generation racer, passed away after a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000.