Kyle Petty gives his Round of 16 playoff outlook heading into Darlington
NBC's Kyle Petty dives into the Round of 16 as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington for the first race of the NASCAR Playoffs.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Truex hasn't finished in the top 20 in his last 30 Darlington starts, however.
Truex Jr. has the best average finish of any driver and won the regular-season title.
Elliott finished 32nd at Watkins Glen and can't make the playoffs via points.
The race will be on USA Network.
The Chicago street race winner is the No. 4 favorite ahead of Sunday's race.
Buescher has doubled his career Cup Series win total over the last two races.
