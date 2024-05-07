Kyle Petty Charity Ride roars through QCA

When NASCAR’s Kyle Petty lost his son Adam in a racing accident, it shook him and his legendary father Richard Petty to the core.

The Petty family honors Adam’s memory through the Victory Junction camp for kids with serious illnesses. The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America has been one of the biggest fundraisers for that camp since it started 28 years ago. The charity motorcycle ride stopped in Bettendorf on its journey from South Datoka to the camp just outside of Greensboro, North Carolina. Their ride is about celebrating Americana this year.

For more information, click here.

