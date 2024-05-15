Kyle Petty Charity Ride makes pit stop in Corbin

May 14—CORBIN — The 28th Annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride made a pitstop in Corbin on Thursday, May 9.

The crew of motorcycle riders as well as Kentucky State Police and Laurel County Sheriff's Office officers, who were escorting the group, pulled into David's Steakhouse at noon.

Awaiting the group was an eager crowd of fans, some of which stood by with various memorabilia and items to be signed.

As the riders exited their vehicles, fans lined up around the building for an autograph from NASCAR legends Kyle Petty and his father Richard Petty; former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and NASCAR drivers Hershel McGriff and Ken Schrader.

Also present at the event were Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Corbin City Manager Scott Williamson.

Mayor Razmus presented Kyle Petty with not only a Corbin Colonel Award, but also an honorary key to the city.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride is held each year to support Kyle Petty's charitable organization Victory Junction.

The charity ride began in 1995, prior to the establishment of Victory Junction; but, since the camp's founding in 2004, proceeds from the ride have primarily benefitted the camp.

According to a flyer distributed at the event, over 9,100 motorcycle riders have participated in the charity ride since it began and 12.8 million collective miles have been logged.

Victory Junction is camp for seriously ill children in North Carolina that provides a free, fun summer camp like experience for children who would otherwise not be able to attend summer camp.

The organization was founded in 2004 in honor of Kyle Petty's son Adam Petty who tragically passed away due to a vehicle accident.

Since then, the camp has helped thousands of sick children have a good experience at no cost to their families.