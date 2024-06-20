Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raises $1.8M for Victory Junction

Kyle Petty brought his Charity Ride Across America to Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri Casino last month and while the ride is over, the donations are working to support kids at Victory Junction.

The 28th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised nearly $1.8 million during this year’s ride from May 4-10, according to a news release from Ginny Talley, Communications Specialist with the Ride. The trip took 150 motorcycles across nine states in seven days, driving over 2,100 miles and visiting landmarks along the way. The donations they collected support sending kids to summer campers, as well as building projects and maintenance programs. This includes building and maintaining the new Kyle Petty Charity Ride Water Park.

“Every year, the Ride is always a week I look forward to and never forget. This year was extra special because we celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Victory Junction,” said Petty. “The Ride has been a part of Camp since its inception and, to date, we remain Victory Junction’s largest cumulative donor. We visited spectacular places and enjoyed several once-in-a-lifetime experiences on this year’s Ride, but my favorite part was ending at Camp. It was truly an emotional moment for me to celebrate 20 years of Victory Junction – which all began as Adam’s dream. To know we have kept his dream alive and to see Adam’s smile on the faces of so many campers who were there to welcome us home, meant the absolute world to me.” Kyle’s son Adam died in a racetrack accident in 2000. Adam had visited a camp for seriously ill children in Florida and wanted to start a similar one in North Carolina.

The Ride has raised more than $22 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities since it began in 1995. It provides over 125,000 camp experiences at no cost to families for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions. Donations were gathered from fans along the route as part of the Ride’s “Small Change. Big Impact.” program, as well as sponsors, organizations and the riders themselves.

“The generosity of our sponsors is a huge reason why we’re able to do the things that we do, and this year we were fortunate enough to visit our friends at Manheim Indianapolis and be greeted by Blue-Emu in Bristol,” said Petty. “In addition to making contributions to our cause, these companies work so hard to provide our riders with memorable visits that include great food, fellowship, activities and more.”

This year’s Ride featured several celebrity riders, including NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Hershel McGriff; NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano; former NASCAR drivers Max Papis, David Ragan, Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Mike Wallace; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and TV personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood.

For more on this year’s Ride, visit their Facebook pages here and here.

