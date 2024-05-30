Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America passes through Somerset

May 29—On May 9, if you were traveling along Highway 80 or near the Highway 27/80 intersection around 11:00 am, you may have noticed a barrage of motorcycles heading east towards London in a convoy. It wasn't just any daytime ride across the countryside, it was over 120 bikes with several celebrities riding for charity. It was the 28th Annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.

Kyle Petty, former NASCAR driver and TV Analyst along with his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer and 200-time NASCAR winner Richard Petty led the well-organized group of riders on their sixth-day of a 2,000-plus-mile journey that started in Deadwood, South Dakota on May 4th. The riders began the morning of May 9th in Bowling Green and headed east for their first stop which was David's Steakhouse in Corbin. Among the stars riding in the charity expedition were both Petty's along with former NFL player and former Senate candidate Herschel Walker, NASCAR Hall of Famer Hershel McGriff, NASCAR racers Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace, Mike Wallace along with TV personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood. Jeff Gordan made a stop with the group in Bowling Green on May 8th as the riders visited the National Corvette Museum.

The May 4-10 journey started in Deadwood, South Dakota then followed into Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia then into North Carolina where they finished up in Randleman, NC at Victory Junction.

In 1995, NASCAR driver Kyle Petty combined his passion for helping others with his love of motorcycles to create the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. One of the most successful and popular charity events in the country, the annual motorcycle trek engages celebrities, Ride sponsors, motorcycle enthusiasts, fans and local communities to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction. Since the Ride's inception, 9,100 riders have logged nearly 12.8 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children's charities.

The inspiration for the Ride came in 1994, when Petty and three friends rode their motorcycles from North Carolina to a NASCAR race at Phoenix International Raceway. Friends joined the ride along the way, and by the time the group reached Phoenix, it had grown to 30 riders. The turnout inspired Petty, and he decided to nurture the event into something bigger; the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America was born.

Since opening in 2004 in honor of Kyle's late son Adam, Victory Junction has served as the Ride's primary beneficiary. Located on 84 acres in Randleman, North Carolina, Victory Junction exists to enrich the lives of children with chronic medical illnesses by creating camping experiences that are memorable, fun, empowering, physically safe and medically sound.

Fans and spectators along the Charity Ride route may contribute to the Charity Ride's "Small Change. Big Impact." program, which accepts donations at local stops. For more information, log on to www.KylePettyCharityRide.com .