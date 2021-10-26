Kyle Petty announces release of forthcoming memoir “Swerve or Die”

An insider account and history of the NASCAR world from one of its biggest stars, Kyle Petty.



No one knows NASCAR—with all its drama, controversy, and excitement—like Kyle Petty does.

Swerve or Die is the smart NASCAR book that’s never been written before, a real insider’s account of exactly how stock-car racing got to be so controversial and how its Southern-bred worldview is shaking American life yet again. Kyle Petty, a third generations racer, current NASCAR commentator, and one of the most beloved figures in the sport, takes readers deep into the heart of the NASCAR he knows. Through deeply personal stories from his racing career, and that of his father and grandfather, he talks about the biggest stars, the most exciting races and, especially the tough, defining issues the sport has had to face. There is no way to grasp today’s wrenching battles for NASCAR’s soul without first knowing about the many dramatic moments throughout NASCAR’s history, and Petty recounts them all in a story packed with huge characters and plenty of laughs (and details that even the most ardent NASCAR fans don’t know). He also lays out his vision for NASCAR’s future, and discusses in clear and simple terms how the sport can bring in new people without driving away old ones.

Swerve or Die is a must-read for anyone who cares about NASCAR, as well as the perfect primer for anyone who’s ever wondered, “What the hell really goes on in there?”