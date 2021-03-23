Kyle Palmieri with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Kyle Palmieri (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/23/2021
Holland’s mental state was not where it needed to be for him to win a fight against one of the best fighters in his division.
Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.
Andrea Pirlo’s debut season as Juventus head coach has rarely been plain sailing, but Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at home to relegation battlers Benevento was one of the darkest days of his reign so far. The rookie coach had already been criticised after his side crashed out of the Champions League to Porto at the last-16 stage earlier in March, and their hopes of claiming a 10th consecutive Serie A title are now in tatters. Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento were without a victory in 11 matches before visiting Turin but Adolfo Gaich got the winner after pouncing on a careless Arthur Melo pass across his own box to leave Juve in third place 10 points off leaders Inter Milan.
Joe Flacco is headed to the NFC East.
The Cavaliers want to trade Andre Drummond. The Spurs want to trade LaMarcus Aldridge.
The New England Patriots parted ways with kicker Justin Rohrwasser, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, on Tuesday.
The mood is being set, as the Cowboys are in line to come home with a top prize in next month's draft. The various outlets all have their opinions and a couple wild cards are introduced to the equation.
The heavyweight title is on the line Saturday in a hard-hitting rematch at UFC 260, and our Spinning Back Clique panels weighs in.
K'Waun Williams and Kerry Hyder are in play for the 49ers after their updated salary cap space shows them with about $20 million.
Kendrick Bourne was very wrong in his assumption about the Patriots organization.
Kansas bowed out in the second round with a 34-point loss. UNC lost by 23 in the first round. Duke and Kentucky didn't even make the tournament.
The NFL hasn’t said much, the Texans haven’t said much, Deshaun Watson hasn’t said much. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said more than anyone connected to Watson has said about his current legal issues. “We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on,” Swinney said after a [more]
Austin Rivers is a player to keep an eye on because he seems to be hinting lately that he expects to be traded.
A Yahoo user named Tiffany had Virginia beating the Bobcats after picking Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State and North Texas to beat Purdue.
Corey Davis may have given a hint about the Jets' plans for Sam Darnold.
The Giants' signings of Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson could alter what they plan to do in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The team was eventually allowed to continue to its destination and is unharmed but shaken by the incident.
The Packers keep manipulating the salary cap, this time with void years tacked onto the deals of Adrian Amos and Mason Crosby.
The New York Giants have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.
Gonzaga gets the attention, but what about Baylor?