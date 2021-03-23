Kyle Palmieri with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Reuters

Andrea Pirlo’s debut season as Juventus head coach has rarely been plain sailing, but Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at home to relegation battlers Benevento was one of the darkest days of his reign so far. The rookie coach had already been criticised after his side crashed out of the Champions League to Porto at the last-16 stage earlier in March, and their hopes of claiming a 10th consecutive Serie A title are now in tatters. Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento were without a victory in 11 matches before visiting Turin but Adolfo Gaich got the winner after pouncing on a careless Arthur Melo pass across his own box to leave Juve in third place 10 points off leaders Inter Milan.