Kyle Okposo with a Powerplay Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with Tiger Woods and others at the Genesis Invitational this week in Los Angeles.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Michael Jordan, George Brett and Dez Bryant aren't the only ones who had some interesting clauses or mandates in their contracts.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Dinwiddie signed with the Lakers after clearing waivers on Saturday.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Here are 10 stretch-run storylines to watch to get you ready for March Madness.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
Shanahan faced a decision never before made in Super Bowl history, thanks to the new playoff overtime rules, and he proceeded to defer an advantage three possessions into the future ... against Patrick Mahomes.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
With less than a month left in the regular season, there's still plenty to sort out — namely, how the teams all fit in behind South Carolina.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces in Las Vegas, Nevada to recap a dramatic Super Bowl VLIII and discuss the fallout for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and Frank recap the game key moment by key moment and discuss the fallout for each team and for the entire NFL. The Chiefs are one of the most dominant teams we've seen in football history (led by one of the most dominant quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes) and they don't appear to be going anywhere, so the hosts spend plenty of time dissecting where this Chiefs team ranks historically and who in the NFL can be counted on to give them a fight in the next few seasons. The duo also discuss Usher's halftime show, how much of the blame Kyle Shanahan deserves for the 49ers loss, whether or not Las Vegas was a success as a Super Bowl venue and much more.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.
The 49ers are looking for their first title in nearly 30 years. The Chiefs are looking for dynasty status.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl, right here.
Toney hasn't played in a game since Dec. 17 against the Patriots.