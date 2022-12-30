Kyle Okposo with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Kyle Okposo (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/29/2022
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
A lot of Magic players left their bench during the incident.
The Lakers have LeBron James under a guaranteed contract for at least two more seasons, and he's not guaranteeing he'll stay interested for that long.
Russell and the Timberwolves were frustrated with some late calls Zion got.
Travis Kelce thought Mac Jones dove at Eli Apple's knees in frustration. Jason Kelce said Jones' hit was dirty, but he's seen worse from the Pats' QB.
Josh Allen walks through the Bills' postgame antics after getting stuck in Chicago due to weather conditions. What did they do after the game? How did they get into the Barstool bar? What happened to their cars?
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Whether or not the Raiders become a team the Bears can take advantage of in an NFL draft trade, their decision to bench Derek Carr starts the QB carousel that should benefit the rebuilding Bears.
Trent Frederic made a strong impact on the Bruins' win over the Devils on Wednesday night, including an entertaining fight with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl.
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
The Warriors are 15-2 within the friendly confines of Chase Center but a miserable 3-16 on the road. What gives? Ty Jerome has thoughts.
Mac Jones sure is taking some heat this week after his questionable play involving Cincinnati's Eli Apple. Our Phil Perry was on hand as the quarterback responded to the opinions and the fine he received from the league.
Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Steve Kerr praised the Warriors for their gritty performance in the win over the Jazz.
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner got into a heated altercation during their game on Wednesday.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.