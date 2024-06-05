Kyle Monangai & Tyreem Powell named preseason All-Big Ten by Lindys’s Sports

After winning their first bowl game in a decade, expectations are high for Rutgers football entering the 2024 campaign. Two players who will be relied on heavily are Kyle Monangai and Tyreem Powell, both of whom got big honors this week.

On Tuesday the Rutgers football duo were named by Lindy’s Sports as preseason All-Big Ten selections.

For Monangai, the honor comes as no surprise, considering what he did last year. In 13 games, the talented running back recorded a career-high 1262 rushing yards while finding the end zone eight times. Due to his play, Monangai became one of the best running backs in the conference and a vital piece of Rutgers offense.

As Monangai tries to build on his career year, Powell will be looking to make life difficult for opposing offenses. During the 2023 campaign, he recorded two sacks and 25 solo tackles. The veteran linebacker also forced the first fumble of his career.

Kyle Monangai & Tyreem Powell have been named @Lindyssportsmag Preseason All-Big Ten selections.@kylemonangai | @TyreemPowell pic.twitter.com/8iGmFPMNWS

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) June 4, 2024

While the talented duo plays different sides of the ball, they make life difficult for opponents. Powell has shown the ability to apply pressure, while Monangai has frustrated opponents with his speed and ability to break tackles.

Although the season is still weeks away, it is not hard to envision Monangai and Powell being one of the best players at their position in conference. They have been productive players in the past and are now veteran leaders. As long as they build on their success from last year, Rutgers will be in good hands.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire