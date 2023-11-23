Kyle Monangai set to eclipse a Rutgers football milestone that hasn’t happened in a decade

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Kyle Monangai is just 19 yards short of reaching an important and rare statistical accomplishment for the Rutgers football program. For the Big Ten’s leading rushing, the 1,000-yard rushing milestone is well within Monangai’s grasp this Saturday in the regular season finale against Maryland.

There have only been 10 players in program history to top 1,000 rushing yards. For a football history that dates back to 1869, that puts Monangai in some rarified air. Monangai has 981 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He leads the Big Ten in rushing.

Two weeks ago, Monangai was injured in a 22-0 loss at Iowa. He had 39 rushing yards on 16 carries last week as Rutgers lost at Penn State.

On Wednesday, Schiano talked about the importance of Monangai reaching that milestone.

“I really hope he gets it. Because I think he deserves that it would kind of put a stamp on what he’s been able to do this year. And I don’t think other than the people in this building, I’m not sure anybody saw that coming. But he just worked so hard and he’s such a great leader – when that happens, as a coach, you’re really pleased. Not only for the team because that means we’re able to effectively run the ball but for the individual because number one he deserves it. Number two, it’s easy for me as a head coach to say “Look, the hardest-working guy, look at the results.’ Right so yeah, it’s overall it’s a good thing.”

Rutgers hasn’t had a 1,000-yard running back since Jawan Jamison in 2012.

Monangai’s development this season has been a huge boost for Rutgers. With Samuel Brown V still recovering from his injury in 2022, it was Monangai who was the bell cow at the start of the season for Rutgers out of the backfield.

He never looked back and has become an integral part of the Rutgers offense. Five times this season, Monangai has rushed for over 100 yards.

Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) hosts Maryland 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten) on Saturday at SHI Stadium (3:30 PM ET, Big Ten Network).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire