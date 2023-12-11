Kyle Monangai posts heartfelt tribute: ‘I’m excited to announce that I’ll be returning to Rutgers’

The Big Ten’s leading rusher, Kyle Monangai, is returning for one more year with Rutgers football.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Monangai certainly had a breakout year. The Rutgers running back led the Big Ten in rushing yards (1.099 and was named All-Big Ten by the coaches and the media.

His growth as a starting running back for Rutgers certainly helped Rutgers turn things around on offense from their struggles a year ago. With a functioning offense, Rutgers finished 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) and became bowl eligible in mid-October.

Monangai’s return to Rutgers was originally announced by ESPN on Monday morning. Shortly thereafter, Monangai made it official with his own social media post:

Monangai joins a strong returning cast at Rutgers that includes defensive linemen Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey. On the offensive side of the ball, left tackle Hollin Pierce said he will return.

To no one’s surprise, defensive back Max Melton made the decision to declare for the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire