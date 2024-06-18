Kyle Monangai one of five from Rutgers football to receive All-Big Ten honors

On Monday, five Rutgers football players made Phil Steele’s All-Big Ten Preseason list, with running back Kyle Monangai being the only Scarlet Knight to receive Preseason First Team honors.

Even though Monangai was the only First Team selection, linebacker Mohamed Toure and offensive tackle Hollin Pierce received Third Team selections. Also, defensive backs Flip Dixon and Robert Longerbeam received Fourth Team honors.

Monangai is coming off a strong 2023 season where he led the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards. He finished the season with 242 carries for 1,262 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to earn Second Team All-Big Ten postseason honors.

The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl MVP became the first running back to eclipse 1,000 yards since Jawan Jamison in 2012. In the Pinstripe Bowl, the Rutgers Team Captain rushed for 168 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown in a 31-24 victory.

5 Scarlet Knights were named to Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten teams. pic.twitter.com/lm1O2hCNUW — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) June 17, 2024

Monangai has recorded 413 carriers for 1,942 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt throughout his four seasons with the Scarlet Knights.

The former Don Bosco Prep prospect was also named Preseason Third-Team All-Big Ten by Lindy’s Sports on June 5. He is set to return to a running back group, featuring Sam Brown and Ja’shon Benjamin from last season.

