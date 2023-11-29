Kyle Monangai leads the way for Rutgers football’s All-Big Ten selections

Kyle Monangai was one of five Rutgers football offensive players honored by the Big Ten this week.

A sign of progress for Rutgers is the inclusion of five players on this list. Last year, not a single Rutgers player was named to an All-Big Ten team on offense. Rutgers exceeded the expectations of many national pundits and insiders with a 6-6 record (3-5 Big Ten).

In his first full year as a starter, Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing yards (1.099) and made a big impression with his blocking as well. Given his output this year, it was surprising to not see Monangai make the first-team in either the voting by the coaches or the media.

Here are the Rutgers football players who received All-Big Ten Honors.

Rutgers Football All-Big Ten Honors (offense)

OL Bryan Felter – Honorable Mention (media)

TE Johnny Langan – Honorable Mention (media)

RB Kyle Monangai – Second Team (coaches and media)

OL Hollin Pierce – Honorable Mention (coaches and media)

OL Gus Zilinskas – Honorable Mention (media)

Also on Wednesday, the Big Ten announced that Mayan Ahanotu was named for Rutgers as the recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire