Kyle Monangai leads the way for Rutgers football’s All-Big Ten selections
Kyle Monangai was one of five Rutgers football offensive players honored by the Big Ten this week.
A sign of progress for Rutgers is the inclusion of five players on this list. Last year, not a single Rutgers player was named to an All-Big Ten team on offense. Rutgers exceeded the expectations of many national pundits and insiders with a 6-6 record (3-5 Big Ten).
In his first full year as a starter, Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing yards (1.099) and made a big impression with his blocking as well. Given his output this year, it was surprising to not see Monangai make the first-team in either the voting by the coaches or the media.
Here are the Rutgers football players who received All-Big Ten Honors.
Rutgers Football All-Big Ten Honors (offense)
OL Bryan Felter – Honorable Mention (media)
TE Johnny Langan – Honorable Mention (media)
RB Kyle Monangai –Second Team (coaches and media)
OL Hollin Pierce – Honorable Mention (coaches and media)
OL Gus Zilinskas – Honorable Mention (media)
Also on Wednesday, the Big Ten announced that Mayan Ahanotu was named for Rutgers as the recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.