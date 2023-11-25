Kyle Monangai becomes Rutgers football's 1st 1,000-yard rusher since 2012

PISCATAWAY – For the first time in 11 years, Rutgers football has a 1,000-yard rusher.

Kyle Monangai eclipsed the mark in the first quarter of the Scarlet Knights’ game against Maryland Saturday at SHI Stadium, becoming the first Rutgers running back to hit 1,000 yards since Jawan Jamison in 2012.

Monangai is the eighth player in program history to reach that mark.

The Don Bosco product has had a stellar season, entering the day leading the Big Ten in rushing yards with 981.

Monangai’s previous season high was 445, which he had last season.

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs the ball against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave)

It’s been a breakout season for the 5-foot-9, 210-pound Monangai, who has helped drive Rutgers’ offense with his tough, physical, downhill running style.

Monangai was lightly recruited out of high school, holding just two Power 5 offers from Rutgers and California.

He committed to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights and on Saturday reached a significant milestone.

Schiano said recently that Monangai’s rise reflects how a player can develop into a highly impactful player, regardless of how many offers they received or what their recruiting ranking is.

“I think it shows that if you come and you love football, and you're willing to pay the price – because it's not easy, it's really hard,” Schiano said. “But if you're willing to pay the price that you can be successful, and be successful at the highest level, and Kyle has demonstrated that.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Kyle Monangai 1st 1,000-yard rusher since 2012