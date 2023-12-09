Kyle McCord's transfer from Ohio State shocks former coach Urban Meyer: 'That made no sense'

Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord opted to enter the transfer portal following a largely successful 2023 season — a decision that came as a surprise to former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.

McCord threw for 3,170 passing yards and 24 touchdowns this season, leading the No. 7 Buckeyes to an 11-1 record and a Cotton Bowl Classic matchup against No. 9 Missouri on Dec. 29.

"That made no sense," Meyer told On3's Tim May of the transfer. "I’m still trying to comprehend it. I tried to take a position of Kyle or even Ohio State, and it just doesn’t compute."

"There’s no place better for Kyle than Ohio State. That place does not exist, unless he’s being guaranteed a starting spot. But once again, I don’t agree with that’s the best place. I think iron sharpens iron, steel sharpens steel. The best thing that anybody can ever do is go and compete your tail off, get better and maximize who you are as a player.”

Meyer cited Ohio State's wire-to-wire 17-14 victory over Notre Dame in Week 4 as an impressive win for McCord, one that came with three new offensive lineman in the lineup. In the meeting with the Fighting Irish, McCord completed 21 of his 37 passing attempts for 240 yards and led a game-winning touchdown drive with under two minutes left to keep the Buckeyes undefeated on the season.

However, McCord also had six interceptions this season, including two games with multiple turnovers, the last of which came against Michigan in "The Game." McCord's final pass of the season was in interception that helped the Wolverines win 30-24, giving them a third straight victory in the rivalry.

Still, McCord is a consistent and proven option at quarterback and will likely draw heavy interest from several college football programs. He met with Nebraska coaches to discuss a potential move to the Cornhuskers on Tuesday.

