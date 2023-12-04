With Kyle McCord transferring, who could become Ohio State's next starting quarterback?

Monday's stunning news that Kyle McCord has entered the transfer portal throws the position into flux for Ohio State. McCord, a five-star prospect from powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, was Day's first quarterback recruit after succeeding Urban Meyer as coach.

McCord waited two years as a backup to C.J. Stroud before winning a prolonged battle with redshirt freshman Devin Brown to become the starter this year.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks to pass over Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode (99) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Now McCord is departing, which makes Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl game against Missouri a chance for the next starter to stake a claim.

Here’s a look at the candidates to be the starter for Ohio State in 2024:

Devin Brown

He’s the obvious front-runner. Brown’s battle with McCord ebbed and flowed, according to Day, with Brown ahead at times. When Day named McCord the starter for the opener against Indiana, he said the competition wasn’t over.

But Day played sparingly in Bloomington and after the next week’s game against Youngstown State, Day named McCord the official starter.

Brown later was used as a goal-line quarterback because his superior running ability gave the Buckeyes more flexibility in the red zone. That experiment was short-lived. Brown sprained his ankle on a goal-line run against Penn State and hasn’t played since, though he is deemed healthy enough to play.

Brown has taken 72 snaps this season. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Brown played for former Buckeye quarterback Joe Germaine in high school in Arizona before transferring to Corner Canyon High School in Utah his senior year.

His running makes him more of a dual-threat quarterback and he also is a talented passer, though McCord is considered more consistently accurate. Brown is a natural leader and has a more outgoing and charismatic personality than McCord. He’s also a bit of a free spirit, evidenced by his choice to wear No. 33, a tribute to Sammy Baugh, a star in the 1930s and ‘40s.

Even when he was third-string on the depth chart, Brown was adamant that he would not transfer from Ohio State. Now he’ll presumably get his chance to start for the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl and stamp himself as the front-runner for next season.

He’s a true freshman from South Dakota who impressed in practice. A three-sport athlete in high school, he chose to play basketball his senior year instead of enrolling in January.

But the 6-2, 200-pound Kienholz impressed coaches with his quick progress when he arrived in late spring.

He saw action in two games and took 20 snaps. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 25 yards in mop-up duty.

“It didn’t look too big for him,” Day said after Kienholz’s debut against Michigan State. “I just thought he belonged.”

Day said he was impressed that when he challenged Kienholz about a play he made – “He got an earful” – Kienholz had the correct answer.

“He came right back with why he did what he did,” Day said.

Kienholz would be a clear underdog in a battle with Brown, but he’s promising enough to make it a true competition.

Air Noland

Only four true freshmen have started a game at quarterback for Ohio State – Art Schlichter in 1978, Terrelle Pryor in 2008, Braxton Miller in 2012 and McCord in 2021. McCord subbed for the injured Stroud against Akron for one game.

Noland might have a chance to be the fifth. The Georgia native is a five-star in the 247sports composite rankings as the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Noland, listed at 6-3 and 195 pounds, is a left-hander praised for his quick release, strong arm and accuracy. He is a capable runner but prefers to do so only when necessary.

Noland attends Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn and was teammates with current OSU freshman tight end Jelani Thurman.

Transfer portal candidates

Day seemed lukewarm during Sunday’s press conference about pursuing a quarterback through the transfer portal, which opened Monday. But McCord’s decision could change that.

Several quarterbacks in the portal are intriguing.

Washington State’s Cam Ward is probably the headliner. Ward, who started his college career at Incarnate Word, played 25 games for the Cougars and threw for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns (with 16 interceptions) in two seasons as the starter.

DJ Uigalelei didn’t live up to his five-star billing at Clemson before transferring to Oregon State and having success. He threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions this year for the Beavers.

Kansas State’s Will Howard threw for 5,768 yards in four seasons, but his completion percentage of 61.3 this season – his career-best – is underwhelming. He threw for 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year.

Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall has thrown for 10,005 in his career and is a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year. But the step up from a Group of 5 school to a program like Ohio State’s would be a big one.

But as evidenced by McCord’s decision, unexpected big names could join the portal.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Who are candidates to succeed McCord as Ohio State's quarterback?