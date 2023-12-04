Is Kyle McCord still Ohio State's clear starting quarterback? Ryan Day is non-committal

Perhaps the sting of the Michigan loss remains too fresh for Ryan Day to make definitive judgments about much right now.

But asked several times about the performance this season of quarterback Kyle McCord, the Ohio State coach was non-committal about whether the junior would remain the starter for next season.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks to pass over Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode (99) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

“When you come up short, the bottom line is you've got to look at everything because you didn't get it done,” Day said. “That’s the thing that's sobering here at 11-1 and you come up short in the last possession (against Michigan), it's just not good enough. So you’ve got to look at everything, and we will look at everything.”

More: What an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff would have looked like this season

Day even declined to say McCord is a lock to start against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. Ohio State had one practice last week and will have another late this week.

“The guys will get out there and compete and grind, and we'll take it from there,” Day said. “I can't sit here and tell you for sure I know about any of those things right now.

More: Ohio State football running back Evan Pryor intends to enter NCAA transfer portal

“But everyone's going to have an opportunity to compete and get after it during bowl practice. Then when it's time to go play in the game, we'll figure out who should get the reps and go from there, so I don't really have a great answer for that just yet.”

Asked whether he would consider having quarterbacks share snaps against Missouri, Day said, “I'm not going to really get into all that right now. I don't think I'm there yet. But yeah, we'll just kind of see how practice goes.”

McCord, a five-star recruit in 2021, won an extended quarterback battle with redshirt freshman Devin Brown. McCord started the opener against Indiana with Brown playing less than expected.

Day officially declared McCord the winner of the quarterback battle after the Youngstown State game the following week. On Sept. 23 against Notre Dame, McCord completed several clutch throws on Ohio State’s game-winning touchdown drive despite playing with a sprained ankle that hampered him the rest of the season.

Brown, who’s a better runner, was used as a goal-line quarterback for a couple of games until he injured his ankle doing so against Penn State. The Buckeyes also have freshman Lincoln Kienholz, who saw brief mop-up time but is highly regarded.

In the loss to Michigan, McCord made several superb throws, but he was intercepted early on a short slant to Marvin Harrison Jr. – it’s debatable how much McCord was to blame – that set up a Michigan touchdown. On Ohio State’s final drive, McCord threw a game-clinching interception when he was hit in the pocket as he let go of the ball.

McCord has thrown for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has completed 65.8% of his passes.

Those are solid numbers, but his three predecessors – Dwayne Haskins Jr., Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud – were Heisman Trophy finalists. The standard is high.

“I think there were a lot of really good things this year,” Day said when asked to evaluate McCord’s performance. “Starting off at the beginning of the year, you could see some of the good things that were going on. Kyle got better as the season went on.

“He had a little bit of those ankle injuries that he worked through. He showed toughness there. Certainly in the Notre Dame game, he played really well down the stretch, so I think there was growth there, for sure. I think he's a good quarterback. I do.

“After every year, you evaluate everything, and we'll try to figure out what to do next, but I think there was a lot of progress made this year.”

The transfer portal opens Monday, but that doesn’t seem a priority for Day regarding the quarterback position.

“Right now, we're not actively out there searching for anything other than we'll see what the next month brings at all positions,” he said.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Is Kyle McCord still Ohio State's clear starting QB? Day leaves doubt