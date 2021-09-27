Kyle McCord named Big Ten football Freshman of the Week

Let’s just go ahead and name the Big Ten football Freshman of the Week honor after Ohio State. For the fourth-straight week (every game OSU has played if you’re counting), a Buckeye was named honored with the award.

True Freshman Kyle McCord got the start in place of C.J. Stroud, who was resting a sore shoulder, and delivered more than well enough to be recognized by the league. The former five-star prospect out of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia finished the game with 319 yards and 2 touchdowns on 13-of-18 completions vs. Akron.

On Saturday night, McCord became just the fourth true freshman quarterback ever to start at Ohio State. The 319 yards is the most for any OSU quarterback’s first start, eclipsing Dwayne Haskins’ 313 yards vs. Oregon State in 2018.

Ohio State and McCord now turn their eyes towards the game against Rutgers in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday. The Big Ten Network will televise the game at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

